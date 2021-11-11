Union told of proposed closure of Mosgiel Warehouse

The Mosgiel Warehouse after it opened its doors in 2009. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The second of Dunedin's three The Warehouse stores appears to be closing.

First Union organiser Poppy Stowell said the union was informed of a proposal to close the Mosgiel branch following a meeting with staff today.

Union representatives were not invited to the meeting, she said.

“We’re urgently seeking detail on the proposal from The Warehouse Group and expect clarity and transparency on significant issues like redeployment and redundancy during this consultation period.”

It follows the closure of the Maclaggan St, Dunedin Central store, which was announced in August last year.

The Warehouse has been approached for comment.

