Veges in short supply after more wild weather hits North Island

A major supermarket chain is warning of vegetable shortages after more rain flooded parts of the east coast of the North Island last week.

Countdown released a statement to customers today explaining several different types of produce would be in short supply “for at least a few days”.

This includes bagged salads, lettuce, broccoli, and mandarins.

“Unfortunately, it may take some time before the situation improves,” the statement read.

The statement said the shortage was due to significant transport difficulties from key suppliers in Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay

The rain started falling on Thursday last week in the Gisborne region and lasted until Sunday. The heavy, prolonged downpours caused slips, significant road damage and floods.

Many roads are still closed as the flooding took out temporary bridges and slips fell on major highways.

It was yet another hit from the area which is still trying to recover from the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle in February.

This is yet another roadblock for consumers, as grocery prices continue to climb.

Annual food prices increased 12.5 percent for the year to April 2023, fruit and vegetables seeing the greatest increase up 22.5 percent.

In May, StatsNZ said prices increased across all the broad food categories.

StatsNZ consumer prices manager James Mitchell said at the time: “The 12.5 percent annual increase in April 2023 was the largest since September 1987 which included the introduction of GST in 1986.

“Increasing prices for barn or cage-raised eggs, potato chips, and six-pack yoghurt were the largest drivers within grocery food,” Mitchell said.

“These were the same drivers for grocery food last month.”