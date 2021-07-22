Waitaki wine company sold to luxury hospitality group

Jim Jerram, of Ostler Wines. Photo: Rebecca Ryan

Waitaki Valley wine company Ostler Wines has been sold to The Lindis Group, a luxury hospitality company with three lodges in New Zealand.

The Group’s enterprise already includes a central South Island connection with the architecturally designed Lindis Lodge in the Ahuriri Valley. The Group also has a New Zealand wine business, the Paroa Bay Winery with its own luxury lodge in Northland.

Jim Jerram, founder of Ostler Vineyard Ltd, was delighted to have secured a succession plan involving such a tourism and wine-focused company.

“This is very good news for our wine business, for the Ostler brand and for ‘Brand Waitaki’”.

“Ours is a boutique premium wine operation which has needed the resources and interest of a suitable partner with skin in the game to take the brand forward. We are delighted our acclaimed, limestone-based Caroline’s Pinot Noir has captured the attention of The Lindis Group,” Mr Jerram said.

William Hudson, Managing Director of The Lindis Group, says that the intention is to take this beautiful wine and “polish the diamond”.

“The Ostler Caroline’s Pinot Noir is very simply one of New Zealand’s best pinot noirs, a multi-layered, delicious, well balanced and refined wine that could be drank today or kept for years,” says Hudson. “It is both a privilege and responsibility to manage the estate building on the outstanding work of Jim and winemaker Jeff Sinnott.”

Ostler Caroline’s Pinot Noir has won six consecutive gold awards at the London International Wine Challenge .

The Lindis Group has purchased all Ostler Caroline’s Pinot Noir wine stock, the Ostler and Caroline’s brands and the vineyard on which the grapes for this wine are grown. The terms of the sale agreement include a collaboration between Ostler Vineyards Ltd and The Lindis Group to ensure an uninterrupted service of existing Ostler markets and clients for an interim 12-month period with the full range of other Ostler Wines with retail sales continuing from the Ostler Wines’ cellar door, The Vintner’s Drop in Kurow, and online.