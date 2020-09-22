Waiting for the fog to lift

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Port Otago harbour control spokesman said visibility had become so low, the vessel and accompanying tugboats had to stop momentarily until the fog cleared a little.
"Visibility changes by the minute and this happens occasionally. It’s a pretty common occurrence, actually."
The vessel left the Leith wharf in Dunedin about 7.30am and took much of the morning to travel down the harbour.
It eventually exited about 11am, bound for New Plymouth.