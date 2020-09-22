Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Waiting for the fog to lift

    1. Business

    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    Bulk carrier Rose Harmony comes to a full stop in Otago Harbour near Roseneath yesterday morning.

    A Port Otago harbour control spokesman said visibility had become so low, the vessel and accompanying tugboats had to stop momentarily until the fog cleared a little.

    "Visibility changes by the minute and this happens occasionally. It’s a pretty common occurrence, actually."

    The vessel left the Leith wharf in Dunedin about 7.30am and took much of the morning to travel down the harbour.

    It eventually exited about 11am, bound for New Plymouth.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter