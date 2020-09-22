Waiting for the fog to lift

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Bulk carrier Rose Harmony comes to a full stop in Otago Harbour near Roseneath yesterday morning.

A Port Otago harbour control spokesman said visibility had become so low, the vessel and accompanying tugboats had to stop momentarily until the fog cleared a little.

"Visibility changes by the minute and this happens occasionally. It’s a pretty common occurrence, actually."

The vessel left the Leith wharf in Dunedin about 7.30am and took much of the morning to travel down the harbour.

It eventually exited about 11am, bound for New Plymouth.