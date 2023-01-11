Wanaka business laments carbon dioxide shortage

Wanaka-based brewery Rhyme x Reason is facing problems getting hold of carbon dioxide. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The temporary closure of the Kapuni liquid carbon dioxide plant has prompted a Wanaka-based brewery to look at alternatives to mitigate the shortage.

Rhyme x Reason brewery was facing a problem in getting CO2.

"We use [a] pretty significant amount of CO2 and [it] has been a problem getting hold of it recently," director Simon Ross said.

He was looking at alternate ways to overcome the shortage, including using nitrogen.

He would have to make a few infrastructure changes to use nitrogen, he said.

The Todd Energy site in Taranaki has been New Zealand’s only domestic producer of food-grade carbon dioxide since the Marsden Point refinery was decommissioned last year.

The Kapuni plant was closed, due to safety concerns, just before Christmas, and there is no reopening date yet.

Beverage Council spokeswoman Belinda Milnes told RNZ: "Since the closure of Marsden Point, that reduced the supply domestically in New Zealand quite a bit.

"This latest decrease in supply with the plant going off temporarily is a real worry for us because it’s so tight already."

She said CO2 was a "very difficult product to import" to supplement domestic supply.

"Because the containers are very heavy ... So we’re really hoping that this can be sorted out really quickly."

Todd Energy is a subsidiary of the Todd Corporation, owned by one of New Zealand’s wealthiest families. The original Kapuni plant was built 50 years ago.

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon said the plant had brought high-paying jobs to the district.

Briefing notes show Cabinet ministers had warned the loss of CO2 byproducts from Marsden Point would put pressure on liquid CO2 supplies, in a paper titled "Fuel supply resilience without a domestic oil refinery" in November 2021.

While recognising other potential sources of carbon dioxide including imports, the paper said "closure of the refinery will challenge the CO2 supply chain — particularly [with] a short lead time to make necessary investments or relocate the plant".

National energy spokesman Stuart Smith believed when the Northland refinery was decommissioned, leaving a sole domestic liquid carbon dioxide supplier at Kapuni, government ministers overestimated New Zealand’s energy resilience.

"[They] overestimated their ability to decarbonise. They haven’t understood. They’ve tried to actually burn their bridges when they need them."

The owners should not have been forced to keep the refinery CO2 production going at Marsden Point, Mr Smith said.

"We should have had a much better and more considered approach to whether the refinery could have been assisted in any way that would have allowed them [Refining NZ] to keep it open.

"Ultimately, Government decisions did have an impact on the decision-making process."

While New Zealand is trying to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, the processed gas from Kapuni is a different form, used by domestic, commercial and industrial appliances, on sites ranging from food and beverage factories to hospitals and water treatment plants.

WorkSafe’s petroleum and the geothermal team has been notified of the problems at Kapuni, but the health and safety regulator is not directly involved. WorkSafe told RNZ it supported Todd Energy’s approach. — RNZ/Additional reporting ODT.

By Sam Olley and Pradeesh Chandran