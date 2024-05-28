The Warehouse removes suspicious product from sale

Four photos of plants included in the ad look like marijuana. Image: screenshot

The Warehouse has removed a listing from its site that appeared to include photos of marijuana plants, even though it says it's "not sure" what type of plants they are.

The listing was noticed by shoppers on Monday night.

It was advertising polyester plant trellis netting coming from a supplier in China.

But the four photos of plants included all looked like marijuana.

"This product is sold through a third-party seller so we aren't sure what type of plants are in the imagery but we've removed this product from our website now," a spokesperson for The Warehouse said.

The listing as seen on The Warehouse website. Photo: Screenshot

Marketing commentator Vaughn Davis said there was "no way" it would have been a deliberate decision from The Warehouse.

He said it would either have been an honest mistake or someone meddling at the design stage.

The Warehouse said it had thousands of products on its website that come from partnerships with other brands and retailers.

They are shipped directly from the supplier.