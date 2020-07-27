A wee deoch an doris

Jacqueline and David Burt pour a dram in their new Lloyd's Lounge whisky bar. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

What a way to pay tribute to a man who enjoyed a dram or two of whisky.

David and Jacqueline Burt, owners of Dunedin restaurant Bracken, have opened a whisky lounge — Lloyd’s Lounge — at the back of their establishment.

It is named after David’s father Lloyd, who died about three years ago.

Mr Burt is originally from the whisky-producing region of the Isle of Skye, in western Scotland.

The lounge is warm, has low lighting and is fitted out with plush furniture.

‘‘Kind of like a gentleman’s club feel is what we went for,’’ Mrs Burt said.

Customers can sit and have a glass of whisky before their meal or they can enjoy a dram afterwards.

Mrs Burt said the lounge was a way of keeping customers at Bracken, because the restaurant tries to give people ‘‘a whole experience’’.

They have a long and growing list of whiskies available ‘‘because David can’t go into a whisky shop without buying whisky,’’ Mrs Burt said.

People can have a flight of whisky or a single drink.

Much of their supply comes from Meenans Liquorland and a variety of New Zealand distillers.

The lounge will extend to a courtyard area during warmer weather.