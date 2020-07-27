A wee deoch an doris

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
David and Jacqueline Burt, owners of Dunedin restaurant Bracken, have opened a whisky lounge — Lloyd’s Lounge — at the back of their establishment.
It is named after David’s father Lloyd, who died about three years ago.
Mr Burt is originally from the whisky-producing region of the Isle of Skye, in western Scotland.
The lounge is warm, has low lighting and is fitted out with plush furniture.
‘‘Kind of like a gentleman’s club feel is what we went for,’’ Mrs Burt said.
Customers can sit and have a glass of whisky before their meal or they can enjoy a dram afterwards.
Mrs Burt said the lounge was a way of keeping customers at Bracken, because the restaurant tries to give people ‘‘a whole experience’’.
They have a long and growing list of whiskies available ‘‘because David can’t go into a whisky shop without buying whisky,’’ Mrs Burt said.
People can have a flight of whisky or a single drink.
Much of their supply comes from Meenans Liquorland and a variety of New Zealand distillers.
The lounge will extend to a courtyard area during warmer weather.