Westpac, smaller banks increase home loan rates

Photo: ODT files

Westpac has increased some of its short-term home loan rates - the second time it’s done so in the past two months.

It comes despite a pause from the Reserve Bank in hikes to the official cash rate, which it says has peaked, and last week left unchanged at 5.5 percent.

Westpac’s six-month special and standard fixed home loan rates will increase 10 basis points (bps) to 7.19 percent and 7.79 percent, effective from July 25.

Its one-year fixed special will rise 20bps, also to 7.19 percent, while its standard rate will increase 20bps to 7.79 percent.

The 18-month home loan rate will increase 6bps for both its special (6.95 percent) and standard (7.55 percent) rates.

In late May, Westpac also bumped its standard six-month and one-year rates up 20bps.

Outside of the big four banks, and Kiwibank, two other New Zealand banks have announced rate changes.

Heartland Bank said it would be increasing its one-year fixed home loan rates from 6.40 percent to 6.59 percent. Its two-year fixed rate will jump from 6.20 percent to 6.45 percent and its three-year fixed rate will move from 5.95 percent to 6.15 percent.

Also moving yesterday were some of the Co-operative Bank’s home loan rates across its standard, first home buyer and owner occupied offerings. Both its standard fixed six-month and one-year rates increased from 7.29 percent to 7.39 percent.

The latest mortgage rate hikes won’t help homeowners already feeling squeezed by rising living costs, especially those rolling off lower fixed rates this year.

Less than three weeks ago ASB, ANZ and Kiwibank also lifted their home loan rates in the same week.

A Canstar NZ comparison of home loans shows the average one-year fixed owner-occupier mortgage rate as of June 30 was 7.12 percent - albeit with a wide disparity between the lowest and highest rates - compared with 2.58 percent in August 2021.

But the average rate (fixed) being paid on mortgage lending in May was just 4.77 percent, according to Reserve Bank figures.

And recent Centrix figures showed how mortgage arrears rose to 1.32 percent of the active population in May, up from 1.27 percent in April, to the highest level reported since March 2020, when home loan arrears were at 1.49 percent.

There were 19,500 mortgage accounts reported as past due in May, up 34 percent on a year-on-year basis, according to Centrix.