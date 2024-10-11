Skip to main content
Subscribe
...
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
11
|
5
Tuesday,
Tue,
15
October
Oct
2024
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Olympics
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Spring Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
...
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Privacy Policy
Drive South
Weather
Media Council Complaints
Business
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Olympics
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
Golf
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Spring Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Features
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Winnowing out the crop’s best clients
Find the thorns before they sting.
Building companies put into liquidation
Building companies put into liquidation
A Queenstown-based residential construction business, placed in liquidation earlier this month, owes more than $177,000, the first liquidators’ report shows.
SUBSCRIBER
Leader’s death shocks region
SUBSCRIBER
Leader’s death shocks region
The Southland community is mourning the sudden death of businessman Reece McDonald at the age of 47.
Larnach Castle role a ‘fantastic opportunity’
Larnach Castle role a ‘fantastic opportunity’
Larnach Castle’s new general manager says he could not be more excited to be a part of the rich history that comes with the role.
Weedkiller deemed OK in NZ pulled off Australian shelves
Weedkiller deemed OK in NZ pulled off Australian shelves
A herbicide deemed OK to use in New Zealand has been pulled off shelves in Australia, with immediate effect.
BNZ hit by online glitch again
BNZ hit by online glitch again
BNZ says its online banking service is back online after an outage this morning.
Rewarded for innovation
Rewarded for innovation
"The only thing not delivered by the truck is babies."
Ribbon cut on new Christchurch hybrid hostel-hotel
Ribbon cut on new Christchurch hybrid hostel-hotel
Bunk beds are back at Christchurch's newest hybrid hostel-hotel - and they're a lot flashier than they used to be.
Musk unveils driverless taxi
Musk unveils driverless taxi
Tesla's Elon Musk has showcased a two-door robotaxi with gull-wing doors and no steering wheel or pedals at a much-hyped event, sticking to promises of autonomous cars driving long-term growth at the electric vehicle maker.
KiwiRail planning Interislander job cuts
KiwiRail planning Interislander job cuts
KiwiRail is proposing to axe more than 50 roles across Interislander's operational staff and head office.
Business taking off from new pastures
Business taking off from new pastures
South American couple Pablo Yanez and Francisca Contador left a Chilean city with a population of a million people to create a better future for their family in New Zealand.
Southland’s economy brighter than most
Southland’s economy brighter than most
Southland has tied with Gisborne-Hawke’s Bay for the top ranking — albeit a cool one — in the latest Westpac Regional Roundup report.
SUBSCRIBER
Waratahs executive to head Dunedin Venues
SUBSCRIBER
Waratahs executive to head Dunedin Venues
The new head of Dunedin Venues has been recruited from Australia and will need it to perform better than his rugby team.
'Not in great shape': Budget deficit growing, new figures reveal
'Not in great shape': Budget deficit growing, new figures reveal
The government's finances worsened more than expected in the past year as inflation and interest rates lifted expenses quicker than than a rise in the tax take.
Reserve Bank cuts OCR to 4.75%
Reserve Bank cuts OCR to 4.75%
The Reserve Bank has cut its benchmark cash rate by 50 basis points.
Clampdown on building practices continues
Clampdown on building practices continues
The government is continuing to crack down on dodgy builders, with a move to strengthen requirements for registration and licensing.
Lower OCR doesn't mean lower rents, investors warn
Lower OCR doesn't mean lower rents, investors warn
The Reserve Bank's decision to cut the official cash rate will help the property market, but house prices may still only increase slowly from here.
SUBSCRIBER
Gold rush’s potential contribution welcomed
SUBSCRIBER
Gold rush’s potential contribution welcomed
Otago's gold rush is on — and southern mayors have welcomed a potential significant contribution to the region’s economy.
Meridian Energy rejoices after heavy rain tops up lakes
Meridian Energy rejoices after heavy rain tops up lakes
Last week's torrential rain provided good news for some after it refilled the country's largest hydro storage lake.
SUBSCRIBER
Cruise ship dip ‘disappointing’
SUBSCRIBER
Cruise ship dip ‘disappointing’
The number of cruise ships entering Dunedin’s harbour has dropped — much to the distaste of some Octagon-based retailers.
Read more