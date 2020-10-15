Thursday, 15 October 2020

Work forges ahead on village site

    Work is forging ahead at the Grange Aged Care Village project in Mosgiel.

    The first stage involves the construction of 380 villas on the site.

    Director Geoff McPhail said plans for the $100million facility also included apartments, dementia "care suites", a rest-home hospital, a community centre and an administration building.

    Building the care suites, community centre and administration buildings would begin later in the year.

    The village would also include a bowling green, gymnasium, library, club house, theatre and crafts area.

    The 20ha site would be able to hold up to 450 residents — who are expected to be able to move in by the middle of next year — and provide three levels of care under the continuum of care model.

    Construction would also be done on Cemetery Rd, where roading would be put in place for the facility’s main entrance.

