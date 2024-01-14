Skip to main content
Dunedin
16
|
9
Saturday,
Sat,
3
February
Feb
2024
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Grand Business South Awards
Design for Living
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Year’s food import fines near $3 million
An apple a day lets our Customs make hay
‘Raise a chop’ to lamb’s history
‘Raise a chop’ to lamb’s history
National Lamb Day launches this month at the Southern Field Days at Waimumu, near Gore.
Firm acquires Southern Funeral Home
Firm acquires Southern Funeral Home
ASX-listed Propel Funeral Partners continues to grow its portfolio as its purchase of Southern Funeral Home for more than $A4million ($NZ4.2m) is pending.
Minister wanted lower minimum wage rise
Minister wanted lower minimum wage rise
The Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety recommended to Cabinet an even lower minimum wage increase than what has been agreed to.
Administration will not leave vacuum in the South
Administration will not leave vacuum in the South
It is business as usual for Godfreys’ Dunedin (pictured) and Invercargill stores.
Firm owes creditors $410K
Firm owes creditors $410K
A firm which provided hydraulic engineering services in Southland has gone into liquidation, owing about $410,000.
Tender accepted to buy assets of manufacturer in liquidation
Tender accepted to buy assets of manufacturer in liquidation
A tender has been accepted to buy the assets of Dunedin manufacturing business Scott Waterjet, which was placed in liquidation last year.
Battle lines drawn over city’s prime retail sector
Battle lines drawn over city’s prime retail sector
Central Dunedin retail businesses say Kmart’s opening is not about to end the CBD’s reign as the city’s premier shopping destination.
Vacuum retailer Godfreys in voluntary administration
Vacuum retailer Godfreys in voluntary administration
Vacuum and cleaning retailer Godfreys Group has appointed voluntary administrators amid a struggle with profitability and sales.
Bluff strike averted after talks
Bluff strike averted after talks
A strike by South Port workers, due to start today, has been called off following last-minute negotiations.
Company’s creditors unlikely to be paid
Company’s creditors unlikely to be paid
Outstanding creditors of Mosgiel-based Otago Excavation are unlikely to see any funds despite a slew of vehicles being sold.
Woolworths expects 42% drop in earnings for last six months
Woolworths expects 42% drop in earnings for last six months
NZ's second-biggest supermarket chain has taken a hit because of weaker trading and the cost of rebranding from Countdown to Woolworths.
Dunedin food truck turned franchise to open 16th outlet
Dunedin food truck turned franchise to open 16th outlet
Seven years ago Boris Reiber was slinging burgs to students from a single food truck outside the Otago Museum Reserve in Dunedin.
Kmart 'real turning point' for South D
Kmart 'real turning point' for South Dunedin
The developer of Dunedin’s Kmart says once it is open South Dunedin’s shopping district will rival the city centre.
Wool ‘navigator’ to help grow ideas
Wool ‘navigator’ to help grow ideas
Where there’s wool, there’s a way.
Better work-life balance for staff: CEO
Better work-life balance for staff: CEO
Port Otago and its two operational unions have agreed to a new way of working the chief executive says will improve work-life balance for employees.
Demo may not be way to go: business boss
Demo may not be way to go: business boss
Heritage advocates say they're seeing the most significant threat to Dunedin's old homes and other buildings in decades. But momentum is growing for businesses to invest and give them a new life.
Govt accused of quietly expanding remit of job cuts
Govt accused of quietly expanding remit of job cuts
The government is being accused of quietly expanding the reach of its public service cuts to pay for promised tax breaks.
Reduced sales team reflected in Pacific Edge’s quarterly result
Reduced sales team reflected in Pacific Edge’s quarterly result
Pacific Edge says a weakening in Cxbladder tests processed at its laboratories in the three months to the end of December 31 (Q3 24) largely reflects the reduction of its commercial team...
Like father, like son: real estate duo go it alone
Like father, like son: real estate duo go it alone
Growing up with a father in the real estate industry meant James Columb attended his fair share of open homes as a child.
