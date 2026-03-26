Aigantighe Art Gallery director Cara Fitzgerald (left) and exhibitions curator Izzy Hillman prepare for the upcoming exhibition ‘‘Rosemary Campbell: Undulations of Memory’’. PHOTO: AIGANTIGHE ART GALLERY

A new exhibition at the Aigantighe Art Gallery is placing the spotlight on an influential South Canterbury artist.

‘‘Rosemary Campbell: Undulations of Memory’’ is opening at the gallery next Thursday at 6.30pm.

Developed and presented by the Aigantighe Art Gallery, the major exhibition will also be accompanied by the launch of a landmark monograph, the first dedicated publication on Campbell’s life and work.

Spanning more than six decades, the exhibition brings together over 80 works from across Campbell’s career, offering a rare opportunity to experience the depth and continuity of her engagement with landscape, memory and perception.

The accompanying eight-chapter publication features selected works, archival material and new written pieces from leading art historians and writers from across the country, including Elizabeth Caldwell ONZM, Dr Peter Simpson, Gay Buckingham, Dr Andrew Paul Wood and the late Benjamin Curnow.

The monograph has been edited by Aigantighe exhibitions curator Izzy Hillman, who has also contributed several chapters.

In a statement, Miss Hillman said the project sought to reposition Campbell’s work within a broader national context.

‘‘Rosemary Campbell’s practice represents a sustained and deeply considered engagement with place, memory and perception.

‘‘For too long, artists working outside major urban centres have been positioned at the margins.

‘‘This exhibition and publication seek to reframe that narrative and recognise the significance of regional practice within Aotearoa’s art history.’’

South Canterbury artist Rosemary Campbell with one of her works. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Working primarily from South Canterbury, Campbell has developed a distinctive visual language that moves beyond representation to evoke the emotional and atmospheric qualities of landscape.

Her paintings are characterised by subtle tonal modulation, spatial rhythm and a sensitivity to the interplay between memory and environment.

The exhibition title, ‘‘Undulations of Memory’’, reflects the rhythmic and cyclical qualities of Campbell’s practice.

Miss Hillman said the title spoke directly to the way Campbell’s work moved through time and place.

‘‘The phrase ... reflects the way Campbell’s paintings operate, not in a linear progression, but in waves of recollection and return.

‘‘Her work traces emotional and atmospheric contours as much as geographic ones, shaped by a quiet persistence of place and the layered textures of experience.’’

Aigantighe director Cara Fitzgerald said the exhibition reflected the gallery’s commitment to presenting projects of both regional depth and national relevance.

‘‘This exhibition and publication demonstrate the depth of artistic practice that exists within our region and its contribution to Aotearoa’s wider cultural landscape.

‘‘Campbell’s influence extends far beyond her own work.

‘‘Through her teaching and mentorship, she has shaped generations of artists across Canterbury, and we are proud to support a project that recognises that enduring legacy on a national stage.’’

The opening event will also feature a musical element, with musicians from the University of Canterbury School of Music performing Seven Interpretations of Rosemary Campbell by composer Dorothy Buchanan, a work inspired directly by Campbell’s paintings.