New Zealand’s highest-rated player Levi Stout will be eyeing another victory on home soil before taking to the off to play on the Disc Golf Pro Tour in the United States. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

The country’s top disc golfers are set to let fly in Waimate over the next five days.

The 48th New Zealand National Disc Golf Championships began today at Knottingley Park and will feature more than 200 players, including a strong South Canterbury contingent, as well as 44 professionals such as New Zealand’s highest-rated player Levi Stout (Invercargill) and junior age group world champions Sarah Wadsworth (Christchurch) and Alison Tweedie (Invercargill).

The top-tier tournament is run by Vortica Disc Golf and hosted by the Waimate Disc Golf Club, in collaboration with the Timaru Disc Golf Club and Wānaka Disc Golf.

Waimate Disc Golf Club president Dylan Murray said the tournament was almost twice the size of their annual Knottingley Giants tournament.

‘‘It’s a national so it has that allure for most of the top players in the country. It’s a real boon for the Waimate district, because the tournament goes from Thursday through to Monday.

‘‘I’m just really appreciative of the local support not just including sponsors. There’s a real buzz, excitement and awareness around town of it happening.’’

Knottingley Park in Waimate will play host to the 48th edition of the NZ National Disc Golf Championships. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

He said he had noticed an uptake in sport in the district since it was announced that nationals would be held there.

‘‘I think a lot of families got discs for Christmas because we’ve noticed a lot of parents and kids out playing on our courses, particularly Victoria Park, which is a great learning course.

‘‘We’ve certainly seen an upsurge in people playing since Christmas and both courses are getting a bit of a hammering right now with this event coming up.’’

He was also very appreciative to the other users of the park like the pony club and cricket club for their support and allowing them to take over the park.

‘‘We really do appreciate the partnership we have with them.’’

The opening day will feature doubles and a practice round while the first of four competition rounds tees off tomorrow.

The tournament is free for spectators to attend and action will run daily from about 8am-4pm.

- Connor Haley