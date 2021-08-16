Aoraki/Mt Cook is one of a number of mountain ranges to stay off due to the risk of avalanche. Photo Peter McIntosh

Snow enthusiasts are being urged to stay away from the mountains across the country over the next few days, after the New Zealand Mountain Safety Council reported high avalanche danger ratings.

MSC chief executive Mike Daisley said avalanche danger levels had reached a winter season high following a recent storm system, which delivered significant amounts of new snow.

It was not common that eight out of 12 avalanche forecasting regions were classified as ‘‘high’’ avalanche danger, and the remaining four as ‘‘considerable’’.

The high rating regions were the Arthur’s Pass, Craigieburn Range, Aoraki/Mt Cook, Ohau, Queenstown, Wanaka, Fiordland and Nelson Lakes.

Those classified as ‘‘considerable’’ were Tongariro, Taranaki, Mt Hutt and Two Thumbs.

A high danger level indicated very dangerous avalanche conditions, and travel was not recommended because natural and human-triggered avalanches were likely.

The back-country was not a safe place right now, Mr Daisley said.

In Southland, the Milford Road (State Highway 94) has been closed due to heavy snow and the high risk of avalanche since yesterday. The road may re-open tomorrow, depending on conditions.

From 1999 to 2021, there have been 27 avalanche fatalities in New Zealand.

‘‘Significant overnight snowfalls, accompanied by strong winds, means many ski areas are closed or partially closed today to conduct avalanche control work.

‘‘This control work doesn’t occur in the back-country, so it needs even more time to settle and stabilise.’’

Mr Daisley said New Zealand Avalanche Advsiory forecasters needed time to reassess the hazards, and while they did this, the MSC would strongly advise people to stay out of the back-country, which included mountaineering, back-country skiing and alpine tramping.

‘‘It’s vital that people check the latest avalanche advisory before venturing out and follow the guidance provided.’’

john.lewis@odt.co.nz