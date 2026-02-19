Pleasant Point’s women’s team is returning after an impressive 2025 campaign. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

With preparations in full swing across all grades, the club looks forward to welcoming back players, volunteers, supporters and families for what promises to be another strong season in maroon.

Preseason is well under way at the Point Domain as the club gears up for the 2026 campaign. Players have been put through their paces with fitness and skills sessions and trainings are held on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6.30pm.

After a memorable 2025 season, in which the club’s premier side lifted the Scott Cup, the senior squad will be aiming to build on that success and push for further honours in 2026. Ben Hewitson takes the reins as head coach after a highly successful stint with the premier reserves and will be assisted by Eugene O’Sullivan and Walker Jacobs.

The premier reserve side will be chasing a third consecutive Glover Cup Championship after securing the title over the past two seasons. Josh Craig, Cam Bain and Kelly Walsh will guide the side this year as they look to maintain their strong standards.

The women’s team returns following an impressive 2025 campaign. The side narrowly missed claiming the Mid/South Canterbury combined competition title but finished the season strongly by taking out the Rhodes Cup Championship. The club farewells coaches Ants Etti and Kent Adams, acknowledging the outstanding contribution they have made to the women’s programme. The team will now be coached by Pip Croskery, George Williams and Shane Spiers as they prepare for another strong season.

Junior rugby is also gearing up and JAB registrations open on March 9 via Rugby Xplorer. Registration days will be held at the Pleasant Point Rugby Club on Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18 from 3.15pm to 4.15pm. Playing gear will be available to try and purchase.

The popular Pleasant Point 10’s Tournament returns to the Domain on Sunday, April 19, catering for Year 4 through to Year 8 grades. Entries and inquiries can be directed to pleasantpointrugby@gmail.com, and updates will be available via the ‘‘Pleasant Point JAB Rugby’’ Facebook page.

The club would also like to acknowledge the continued support of its valued sponsors, whose backing plays a vital role in ensuring rugby continues to thrive in Pleasant Point.

A sincere thank you is extended to the many coaches, managers and volunteers who give their time behind the scenes — their dedication remains the backbone of the club.

Follow us on Facebook ‘‘Pleasant Point Rugby Football Club’’ for the latest club news and for all inquires email pleasantpointrugby@gmail.com.

— Shane Spiers, president Pleasant Point Rugby Club