Photo: Supplied / Howard Aschoff/ via RNZ

A large scrub fire in the Canterbury high country near Castle Hill has largely been contained.

Fire and Emergency says the blaze has burned through 300 hectares of vegetation and was fought today by five helicopters and 38 ground crew.

A small group of firefighters will monitor things tonight and helicopters will rejoin the fight at first light.

The steep terrain means there is very little risk of the fire spreading any further.

Earlier today Fire and Emergency shift manager Andrew Norris said five the focus was on reinforcing the fire's perimeter and dampening down any hot spots.

Most of the work has to be done by air because of the rough terrain, Norris said.

"Those helicopters and crew will be working to secure the containment lines, strengthen those and to move through the middle where they will continue 'hot-spotting' which is locating and extinguishing all hot spots of trees, logs and any other vegetation."

He said the work is very difficult for the ground crews, because of the steep terrain.