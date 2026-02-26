Scholarship recipient Sophie Bock is congratulated by Aoraki Foundation gift and community adviser Kirsty Burnett. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Geraldine student Sophie Bock has been named the 2026 recipient of the O’Sullivan Family Scholarship, an award established to support South Canterbury students studying at Lincoln University.

The scholarship is designed for students entering agricultural or land-based degrees, with a particular preference for those pursuing a bachelor of land and property management degree (BLPM) — a key pathway into the high-demand profession of rural valuation.

Created through the generosity of the O’Sullivan family and delivered in partnership between the Aoraki Foundation and Lincoln University, the scholarship supports the development of future valuers and land professionals who will contribute to the South Canterbury region for years to come.

For Miss Bock, who is beginning her BLPM majoring in rural valuation, receiving the scholarship felt especially meaningful.

In a statement, she said she first became interested in valuation after completing hands-on gateway work experience across both rural and commercial property roles.

‘‘When I read the criteria, I remember thinking ‘this is exactly what I’m doing’.

‘‘Every valuer I met absolutely loved what they did.

‘‘Seeing their passion made me think — yes, this is for me.’’

Although she did not study agriculture at school, Miss Bock grew up surrounded by the landscapes and people of South Canterbury — an environment that shaped her interest in rural property.

Work experience with Card Valuations in Timaru and Clark McLeod’s team in Ashburton further confirmed her path.

‘‘Paper records only tell part of the story,’’ she said.

‘‘You need to be on the ground — meeting people, seeing how the property is cared for, understanding the history. That’s the part that matters.

‘‘I’m really grateful, Mum and Dad are so proud. It makes a big difference.’’

Aoraki Foundation chief executive Richard Spackman said Miss Bock’s selection demonstrated the strong talent emerging from the region.

‘‘Sophie is an outstanding young person with a clear sense of purpose.

‘‘The O’Sullivan Family Scholarship exists to open doors for local students who want to build their careers around the land and communities that have shaped them.

‘‘Sophie is exactly the kind of future professional who will make a meaningful impact in South Canterbury.’’

More information about the O’Sullivan Family Scholarship can be found on the Aoraki Foundation website.