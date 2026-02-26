Adam Allsorts entertained audiences with his balloon animal making skills at last year’s Children’s Day. PHOTOS: CONNOR HALEY

A day full of family fun remains the focus of the long-running annual South Canterbury Children’s Day.

The day has been running for around 25 years and this year takes place on Sunday.

Held at Caroline Bay, Children’s Day encourages families to partake in a wide variety of fun activities for absolutely no cost.

Children’s Day committee member Louise Haley said it was a very important event to hold for South Canterbury families.

‘‘It’s all about building memories for families and breaking down barriers because it doesn't cost anything.

‘‘Absolutely anybody can come, they don't have to think about whether they can afford to come or not.

‘‘We want to see as many families as possible come down and just enjoy themselves and enjoy spending time together.’’

Caroline Bay Association rides are free for the day.

As in previous years, the Caroline Bay Association rides will be running free of charge and the Lions Club will be operating the little train and a sausage sizzle.

There will be the usual entertainment acts in the Caroline Bay Hall, bouncy castles, food as well as interactive displays by local police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and much more.

Mrs Haley said the event was made possible by a dedicated committee of people from different parts of the community.

‘‘We have members from the police, Family Works, Plunket and then some wonderful other individuals.

‘‘Everyone runs their own little sections and a lot of hard work goes it to making Children’s Day happen.

‘‘It’s a very worthwhile thing to be a part of and we’d love to see some new members join us for next year’s event.

‘‘It’s always great to have some fresh ideas, so if anyone is interested .. we can be contacted on our South Canterbury Children’s Day Facebook page.’’

Children’s Day will run from 10am-2pm.

-Connor Haley