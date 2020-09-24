The Dyers and Breezes Rds intersection. Photo: Google

A cyclist has been seriously injured after a crash in Christchurch.

A police spokeswoman said the cyclist and truck collided near the intersection of Dyers and Breezes Rd in Bromley about 1pm on Thursday.

A St John spokesman said the cyclist was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Police are investigating the crash.

It comes after Russell Frankum, aged in his 50s, suffered critical injuries when he was struck off his bike close to where he lived on Brougham St.

The crash happened near the intersection of the Southern Motorway and Simeon St just before 8pm on September 17. He later died.

Frankum was the second cyclist to die on Canterbury roads this year.

Statistics from the New Zealand Transport Agency also show 23 cyclists have died in fatal crashes across the region since 2010. This year there have been 18 “serious” crashes involving a cyclist, while last year there were 47.