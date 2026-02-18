A team of runners in the City2Surf last year. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Time is running out to enter a team in the FreshChoice City2Surf.

Christchurch’s top fun run, which debuted in 1975, is taking place on March 15, but team entries close on March 9 at 5pm.

The event offers two distance options – 6km or 12km.

You can choose which one suits you best. Both routes follow the City to Sea Pathway along the Avon River and finish at Rawhiti Domain in New Brighton.

The 6km course starts at Porritt Park at 9.45am, while the 12km starts at Latimer Square at 9am.

For the first time, all participants who complete either course will receive a finishers medal.

Said Star Media regional manager Steve McCaughan: “I am excited about the changes we have introduced for 2026, with more entertainment on course, a new finishers medal for all, a free Celsius drink on the line, a fantastic prize-giving at noon and some really exciting and innovative activation with FreshChoice on our course.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

“It’s not too late to enter a team and book a hospitality site on the finish line, it’s a fantastic day out and enjoyed by all.”

This year City2Surf is partnering with Hato Hone St John as the official charity, raising money to support frontline crews responding to medical emergencies.

There are just 23 days until the City2Surf takes place, and entries are now open at city2surf.co.nz

Entries are free for children under five, while youth entries are $20 and adults $50.

Team entries can be purchased and invoiced to your organisation through the link city2surf.co.nz/team-entry

The 12km event starts at 9am on the day, while the 6km start time is 9.45am.