People queuing at the Pages Rd Covid Testing Centre. Photo: Star Media

There are five new cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury today, including four that will be officially added to the Ministry of Health’s tally tomorrow.

There are a total of 126 new community Covid-19 cases across New Zealand on Tuesday as Cabinet prepares to meet to discuss the reopening of the borders.

One of the new Canterbury bases has been linked to a previously reported case, the ministry said.

"In addition, there are a further four linked cases being announced today, which will be officially added to the Ministry’s case numbers tomorrow."

The Coffee Club Spitfire Square on Memorial Ave, Harewood, was added as a location of interest this morning. Anyone at the cafe on Wednesday, January 26, between 1.12pm and 1.45pm, should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms and get a test.

Christchurch Airport Terminal was added to the list of locations last night. Anyone there on Wednesday, January 26, between 1.30pm and 2.45pm, should also self-monitor for symptoms and get a test.

Meanwhile today, 79 cases have been detected at the border, the ministry said.

The new community cases are in Canterbury, Nelson Marlborough, Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Lakes, Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti, Taranaki, Hawke's Bay and Wellington.

As the Omicron variant has now become the "dominant" strain, the ministry says it will no longer be publicly advising the case variant in its updates.

Cases announced by health authorities in Taranaki and Hawke's Bay, as well as the four in Canterbury, today missed the ministry's daily cut-off period for reporting.

Eight people are in hospital with the virus - five in Middlemore, and one each in North Shore, Auckland and Waikato hospitals. No one is in ICU or HDU.

It comes amid confirmation there are three Omicron infections in Hāwera, according to Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.