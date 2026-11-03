Corban Blackwell has a vivid memory of playing the searing guitar intro to Guns N’ Roses Sweet Child O' Mine at a primary school concert when he was nine years old.

Looking out at the crowd of around 100, he felt like he was performing on the big stage.

"I was playing with this lead guitar tone, I felt like I was shredding to everyone in the world.”

Corban Blackwell does most of his practising in his bedroom, where he has a collection of six guitars. Photo: RNZ

The 17-year-old laughs at the memory, slightly embarrassed, but it was an early taste of the thrill he would get from performing.

Years later, the Christchurch teenager is preparing to take his guitar halfway across the world after receiving a full tuition scholarship worth $400,000 to study at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

The college is regarded as one of the world's leading institutions for contemporary music.

Corban first picked up a guitar at the age of eight, a gift from his grandmother.

He started playing a "navy three-quarter-size nylon acoustic", learning alongside his older brother, and gravitated towards the electric guitar a few years later.

"I think the electric guitar is where I really connected with the passion of music that I have now and so around 11 years old, I kind of knew I wanted to keep doing this.”

Corban now has a collection of six guitars and does most of his practising in his bedroom, sometimes for up to five hours a day.

His favourite guitar is a headless seven-string electric guitar, which allows him to play faster melodies.

"I've spent 90 percent of my practice in the last year on this since I got it.”

Corban's Burnside High School band Equilibrium made history last year by becoming the first instrumental act in Smokefreerockquest's history to win the national title.

He described the win as a turning point, when music began to feel like something that could become a career.

Corban Blackwell's band Equilibrium made history last year by becoming the first instrumental act in Smokefreerockquest's history to win the national title. Photo: RNZ

"I couldn't believe it. I'm so grateful to my band and family and friends who supported, and especially Burnside High School for supporting me and the whole band to win it.”

As part of their Rockquest success, Equilibrium went on to record and release their debut single Rumination.

As a guitarist, Corban said his biggest influence was Tim Henson, the guitarist for instrumental rock band Polyphia.

"I remember I was Year 8 when I first heard them. They played the track ‘G.O.A.T.’ and oh wow, my technique developed over the next few years greatly because of them," he said.

The teenager saw his playing style as a mix of rock, metal and jazz.

"I grew up practising a lot of rock and metal music, which focuses a lot on technique. However, as I entered high school, I started learning jazz guitar as well.

"I see myself as a guitarist who can use the harmonic and melodic depth of jazz and try weave it with all these cool techniques and intricacies that the guitar has."

While technical ability was one draw of playing the guitar, it was thrilling when the music would take over.

"It's [a feeling] no other, especially in a concert when I'm playing all these fast solos, it just flows and I feel like I can really express myself with the instrument," Corban said.

A place at Berklee had long been on his wish list and, after submitting videos playing guitar, he won a scholarship to attend its summer programme.

While Corban was in the US he auditioned and interviewed for a place at the university.

He was back at school in Christchurch when he received the acceptance email.

"It said full tuition scholarship notice at the top and I was like, 'What? There's no way'. So then I just go around the block and I find the teachers and I'm like, 'look, I got it!' I was so incredibly happy to receive that news," he said.

Corban said studying at Berklee would combine music theory with practical work, ensembles and one-on-one tuition.

He credited Burnside High School's specialist music programme with playing a major part in his development.

"The jazz programme has helped me tremendously with all aspects of my guitar playing and especially jazz. Even just the connections I've made at being at school, a number of bands I've played in, so much has happened because of school and I wouldn't be able to have achieved what I've achieved if I practised only in my little bedroom here.”

Gavin Blackwell said it had been amazing watching his son's progression with the guitar. Photo: RNZ

Corban's father Gavin Blackwell said it had been amazing watching his son's progression.

"You think at all different stages it sounds good to you, but obviously it just gets better and better.

"Corban would know about the music and all the things they learn about it, but to me it was just about the sound, and it always sounded good to me."

Blackwell said his son had coped well with spending six weeks at Berklee at the age of 16 for the summer programme.

"That was a bit scary but he had to handle that. I think he's got everything ahead of him now and he's about to turn 18, so it's quite an adventure.”

While the scholarship covered four years of tuition, Blackwell said other living and travel expenses were expected to come at a cost of about NZ$50,000 per year, so the family was fundraising through a Givealittle page.

Corban leaves for Boston in January.

He said it would be hard leaving friends and family in New Zealand but he was excited for what lay ahead.

Looking back at the small guitar he started playing almost a decade ago, Corban said he could never have imagined where it would take him.

"Eight-year-old me, I'd have no idea that this is where I would end up. I'm just incredibly grateful for every single person who has been in my life and has supported me throughout this journey.

"I'm so honoured to be able to go and live my dream."

Corban's dream extends beyond Boston.

"My ultimate dream is to create music and share music that really touches people and resonates with people," he said.

"I'd love to do that, going on tours around the whole world with my band, hopefully Equilibrium. That's where I see myself."