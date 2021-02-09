Paul Robert Mora is wanted by Interpol. Photo: www.interpol.int/en

Interpol has issued a global alert for a former Christchurch man wanted in connection with an international tax fraud scheme.

The International Criminal Police Organization posted a 'red notice', which seeks information on Paul Robert Mora, 53, who is suspected of facilitating and concealing fraudulent transactions of more than 113 million euros ($190 million).

Mora was a former St Bede's College student and went to Canterbury University.

He is suspected of facilitating and then concealing fraudulent transactions for an investor during his time as the head of division at a major bank between 2006 and 2008.

The red notice, which is an internationally-wanted persons alert, has been circulated to Interpol's 194 member countries following a request by the Frankfurt Public Prosecutor General’s Office and Bundeskriminalamt (German Federal Criminal Police).

German prosecutors are handling the investigation, and have confirmed Mora has contacts in New Zealand.

The trial against Mora and other suspects in Germany is due to start on March 25.

Anyone with information about Mora's location should contact the Bundeskriminalamt or Interpol’s Fugitives unit.