A couple of expat New Zealanders living in England have snapped up a unique home with strong links to Christchurch's Cardboard Cathedral.

The couple shelled out $1.9 million for the standout property, which they have yet to set foot in.

They took part in the auction for the Brookside Tce, Bryndwyr property from their home in London.

Bayleys listing agent Steve Ellis told OneRoof the couple decided to buy Reverend Craig Dixon’s U-shaped home after viewing the photos and video online.

“Through the photography and the video, they were able to get a really good feel for what the property was. It ticked all the boxes. They’re very excited,” he said.

A stained-glass artwork that echoes the design of Japanese architect Shigeru Ban’s Cardboard Cathedral sits on the Dixons’ mantelpiece. Photo: File image

Ellis had been on a video call with the couple as he walked them through the property, noting their family had also checked it out on their behalf.

He said there had been a lot of interest in the property, with almost 50 people going through it. But the couple, who are returning to New Zealand to start a business, were the only ones to bid, OneRoof reported.

A stained glass artwork that echoes the design of the Transitional Cathedral sits on the Dixons’ cardboard mantelpiece. Photo: Supplied

They made an opening bid of $1.65m and then, after about 10 minutes of negotiations, upped their offer to $1.9m – more than $400,000 above the RV.

Ellis said there were buyers waiting in the wings, ready to make conditional offers if the property passed in at auction.

“I think a lot of people were disappointed they weren’t in a position to actually take part in the auction and a lot of people have missed out.”

The property settles in January.

Dixon told OneRoof last month the property’s unusual design was influenced by his links to the Cardboard Cathedral and its creator, Japanese architect Shigeru Ban.

Dixon was responsible for bringing Ban to Christchurch, having spotted his work in a design magazine.

The U-shaped house won over the buyers, who have yet to set foot in it. Photo: Supplied

Dixon told OneRoof: “I really like design so, I went back to the staff and Dean Peter Beck and said, ‘Hey, why don’t we build a Cardboard Cathedral? Let’s get in touch with this guy’.”

The idea was initially regarded as somewhat crazy, Dixon told OneRoof. But he was given permission to email the architect.

“I did that and he was in New Zealand within six weeks.”

At the same time the Cardboard Cathedral was being developed, the Dixons were on their own home building journey.

Ban, who became friends with Dixon while they were working on the Cardboard Cathedral, learned of his plans and offered to design the house for free.

Dixon was blown away by the generous offer but ultimately declined, telling OneRoof that he did not think he was an emergency. Ban did, however, sit on the site and sketch out ideas for a U-shaped house.

Dixon took on board Ban’s thinking about how homes should work for the people living in them.

“He said the most important thing about building a house is that it has to be good for people to live in.”