Level four water restrictions are in place for Akaroa, Duvauchelle and Takamatua. Photo: Getty Images

Parts of Banks Peninsula are now so dry that level four water restrictions have been introduced in a bid to take pressure off the dwindling supply.

Akaroa, Duvauchelle and Takamatua are all under level four restrictions. This means there is a total hose ban, so residents cannot use water outside their homes.

The use of hand-held hoses, unattended hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems is also not allowed and you cannot fill pools or paddling pools either.

Christchurch City Council head of three waters and waste Helen Beaumont said a rapid drop in the streams that supply water to parts of Banks Peninsula has prompted the highest level of restrictions.

"The streams that supply drinking water to Akaroa, Duvauchelle and Takamatua have dropped very suddenly following the recent extreme temperatures and drying north-westerly winds, and similar conditions are forecast to continue this month,” she saud.

"We’ve introduced restrictions to help maintain a water supply to people living, working and visiting in these areas.

"By reducing the demand for water, we can hopefully ensure a fair supply for everyone over the coming weeks."

The city council has set up electronic signs at the entrances to Akaroa, Duvauchelle and Takamatua to advise residents and visitors about the water restrictions and will also be delivering flyers in these areas.

Gardens can still be watered but you must use indoor water already used for washing vegetables, dish washing or bathing.

The level four restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

Updates on water restrictions can be found here or phone 0800 800 169 for more information.