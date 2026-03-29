Riccarton-born Gordon Page’s Distinguished Flying Cross group. Photo: Supplied

A number of rare Canterbury war medals – including a Riccarton-born World War 2 pilot’s Distinguished Flying Cross – have been sold at a record auction in Wellington.

Gordon Page’s DFC group of six medals fetched $2800 under the hammer at the recent Mowbray Collectables auction.

Page served as an air navigator and pilot officer during WW2 and was involved in the firestorm raids on Hamburg and the German rocket base of Peenemünde in 1943.

The highest price of the sale – $180,000 – was paid for Isaac Featherston’s New Zealand Cross. He was the father-in-law of William Fitzgerald, son of Canterbury Superintendent James Fitzgerald, who held the role from 1853 to 1857.

Featherston earned his medal by showing great gallantry in battle in 1866, where he was responsible for offering leadership to a group of Wanganui Māori who were fighting at the time.

Historian John Martin said the group “refused to turn out alongside the British troops unless Featherston went up from Wellington and personally led them on this very arduous campaign”.

Featherston, one of Wellington’s founding fathers, also played a key role in shifting the capital from Auckland to Wellington. He was Superintendent of Wellington Province from 1853 to 1871. The Wairarapa town of Featherston is named after him.

Isaac Featherston’s New Zealand Cross sold for $180,000 at auction. Photo: Supplied

Just 23 New Zealand Crosses were issued in the 19th century, to both Māori and Pākehā.

Also included in the auction was Darfield-born Leslie Wallace’s Gallantry Medal (Flying), which went under the hammer for $22,000.

During a German attack on the Avro Lancaster bomber in which he served as the wireless operator, Wallace and the bomb aimer were injured and multiple flares inside the aircraft caught fire.

Despite the ongoing attack, he continued throwing burning material from the plane and eventually extinguished the fire. Only after the flight did he reveal he had been shot in the leg.