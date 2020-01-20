Photo: File

The New York Times' annual list of must-see destinations has been published for 2020 and Christchurch has made the cut.

Having previously extolled the virtues of the newly opened Papamoa Track last year and the North Island's thermal city of Rotorua in 2018 - Christchurch is No 24 on the list as one of this year's top travel experiences for US tourists.

The city was described as a "global symbol of resilience" by Times contributor Elaine Glusac.

Almost a decade after the Christchurch earthquake and less than a year on from the March 15 attacks, she advocated the Kiwi city as New Zealand's top destination as well as a gateway for US tourists visiting the South Island.

The choice ties in with American Airline's newly announced LA service, which starts flying into Christchurch from Autumn 2020.

"While earthquake destruction remains visible, downtown has been animated by recent building and restoration," said Glusac, as she advocated for the city's place on the list.

This will be the second time the city has been honoured in the 52 Places list, appearing again in 2014 when it was dubbed "a city in transformation".

The attractions highlighted include the new central library and it advises tourists' skip the punting for a tour on the Avon by waka.

"Clearly the New York Times have done their homework," said Tim Loftus, ChristchuchNZ general manager.

Mr Loftus said since Christchurch was last on the list in 2014 it has moved on from the dramatic earthquakes and "while there are still some signs of their occurrence, they no longer define the city and its story."

Although the tragic March 15 attacks are still fresh in the memory, the city and its residents of "all religions and backgrounds" have been brought closer together by a "collective rejection of such acts."

Following the earthquakes Christchurch lost around 150,000 annual visitors a year. However, since 2013 the city turned a corner and has built up its city centre and tourism numbers to a peak of 554,500 in 2018.

"It's great to see them calling out our city, yet again, as a must-visit global destination. As NZ's friendliest city, we always look forward to welcoming new explorers from all around the globe."

How many of the 52 have you already seen?

1. Washington

2. British Virgin Islands

3. Rurrenabaque, Bolivia

4. Greenland

5. Kimberley Region, Australia

6. Paso Robles, Calif.

7. Sicily

8. Salzburg, Austria

9. Tokyo

10. Caesarea, Israel

11. National Parks, China

12. Lesotho

13. Colorado Springs

14. Krakow, Poland

15. Jodhpur, India

16. Western Sweden

17. Egypt

18. La Paz, Mexico

19. Grand Isle, La.

20. Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

21. Jevnaker, Norway

22. The Bahamas

23. Kampot, Cambodia

24. Christchurch, New Zealand

25. Asturias, Spain

26. Haida Gwaii, British Columbia

27. Austin, Texas

28. Sabah, Malaysia

29. Churchill, Manitoba

30. Uganda

31. Paris

32. Lake District, England

33. Tajikistan

34. Antakya, Turkey

35. Leipzig, Germany

36. Lima, Peru3

7. Molise, Italy

38. Copenhagen

39. Richmond, Va.

40. Mount Kenya

41. Minorca, Spain

42. Oberammergau, Germany

43. Plymouth, England

44. Atlantic Forest, Brazil

45. Belle-Île, France

46. Val d'Aran, Spain

47. Mongolia

48. Juliana Trail, Slovenia

49. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

50. Transylvanian Alps, Romania

51. Urbino, Italy

52. Glacier National Park and Whitefish, Mont.