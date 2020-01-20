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The New York Times' annual list of must-see destinations has been published for 2020 and Christchurch has made the cut.
Having previously extolled the virtues of the newly opened Papamoa Track last year and the North Island's thermal city of Rotorua in 2018 - Christchurch is No 24 on the list as one of this year's top travel experiences for US tourists.
The city was described as a "global symbol of resilience" by Times contributor Elaine Glusac.
Almost a decade after the Christchurch earthquake and less than a year on from the March 15 attacks, she advocated the Kiwi city as New Zealand's top destination as well as a gateway for US tourists visiting the South Island.
The choice ties in with American Airline's newly announced LA service, which starts flying into Christchurch from Autumn 2020.
"While earthquake destruction remains visible, downtown has been animated by recent building and restoration," said Glusac, as she advocated for the city's place on the list.
This will be the second time the city has been honoured in the 52 Places list, appearing again in 2014 when it was dubbed "a city in transformation".
The attractions highlighted include the new central library and it advises tourists' skip the punting for a tour on the Avon by waka.
"Clearly the New York Times have done their homework," said Tim Loftus, ChristchuchNZ general manager.
Mr Loftus said since Christchurch was last on the list in 2014 it has moved on from the dramatic earthquakes and "while there are still some signs of their occurrence, they no longer define the city and its story."
Although the tragic March 15 attacks are still fresh in the memory, the city and its residents of "all religions and backgrounds" have been brought closer together by a "collective rejection of such acts."
Following the earthquakes Christchurch lost around 150,000 annual visitors a year. However, since 2013 the city turned a corner and has built up its city centre and tourism numbers to a peak of 554,500 in 2018.
"It's great to see them calling out our city, yet again, as a must-visit global destination. As NZ's friendliest city, we always look forward to welcoming new explorers from all around the globe."
How many of the 52 have you already seen?
1. Washington
2. British Virgin Islands
3. Rurrenabaque, Bolivia
4. Greenland
5. Kimberley Region, Australia
6. Paso Robles, Calif.
7. Sicily
8. Salzburg, Austria
9. Tokyo
10. Caesarea, Israel
11. National Parks, China
12. Lesotho
13. Colorado Springs
14. Krakow, Poland
15. Jodhpur, India
16. Western Sweden
17. Egypt
18. La Paz, Mexico
19. Grand Isle, La.
20. Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
21. Jevnaker, Norway
22. The Bahamas
23. Kampot, Cambodia
24. Christchurch, New Zealand
25. Asturias, Spain
26. Haida Gwaii, British Columbia
27. Austin, Texas
28. Sabah, Malaysia
29. Churchill, Manitoba
30. Uganda
31. Paris
32. Lake District, England
33. Tajikistan
34. Antakya, Turkey
35. Leipzig, Germany
36. Lima, Peru3
7. Molise, Italy
38. Copenhagen
39. Richmond, Va.
40. Mount Kenya
41. Minorca, Spain
42. Oberammergau, Germany
43. Plymouth, England
44. Atlantic Forest, Brazil
45. Belle-Île, France
46. Val d'Aran, Spain
47. Mongolia
48. Juliana Trail, Slovenia
49. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
50. Transylvanian Alps, Romania
51. Urbino, Italy
52. Glacier National Park and Whitefish, Mont.