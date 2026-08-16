A new Christchurch bus service trial from New Brighton/The Palms via Aranui will start at the end of the month.

Aranui’s new Route 110 bus will run for 12 months from Monday, August 31, Environment Canterbury said in a statement.

The service will travel between New Brighton and The Palms shopping centre via Aranui each hour.

The Palms was chosen as the destination following strong community feedback on the proposed route.

More than 870 submissions were received during the two-week consultation period on the trial route’s destination, with 64% of respondents voting for The Palms as their preferred destination.

In March, ECan voted unanimously in favour of the trial bus service.

The stops for the new service will include Oram Ave in New Brighton, Carisbrooke Playground, Aranui Wainoni Community Centre, Pak'nSave on Breezes Rd, Burwood Park and The Palms.

ECan regional councillor and public transport core service co-lead Ashley Campbell is excited about the trial.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the benefit this new bus service brings.

"For those who live in the East, please make the most of this service.

"How well it’s used during the trial is one of the key measures we’ll use to decide the long-term future of the service.

“We’ll have Metro ambassadors out and about over the first week of the trial, so if you’re newer to bussing, or haven’t done so in a while, please ask them for assistance. They’re there to help,” Campbell said.

Metro fares cost $3 — or less if you’re eligible for a concession.

Customers can pay via debit or credit card, Metrocard or cash. You can get a Metrocard from the New Brighton Library or any other Metro agent.