The scene of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Ferry Rd. Photo: Shaun Rolston

A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a vehicle in Phillipstown, Christchurch this morning.

They were struck by the car on the intersection of Ferry Rd and Olliviers Rd around 11.45am.

Diversions were in place and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

The serious crash unit would continue to work at the scene and the road was expected to remain closed for some time, police said.

Shaun Rolston works nearby and told the Herald the road was usually really busy but earlier today it went strangely quiet. Afterwards, he heard sirens approaching.

Several police cars and a St John ambulance were seen at the intersection and a large cordon had been put in place, Rolston said.

Police were working on the scene and a white blanket had been laid, he said.

Meanwhile a person has been injured in a two-car crash in Waipukurau in the Hawkes Bay.

A bystander said a guy had been "hanging out the window" at the time of the crash and "gone flying".