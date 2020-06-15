PHOTO
A person has been seriously injured after a car went down a bank in Christchurch.
Emergency services were called to the crash on Bridle Path Rd in Ferrymead about 3.10pm today.
A St John spokesman said an ambulance took the injured person to Christchurch Hospital.
Initial reports were that one person has been seriously injured, a police spokesperson said.
The road was closed and diversions were in place.
"Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays."
A rescue helicopter was sent to the scene, but has been stood down.