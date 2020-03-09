Photo: Parklands Baptist Community Church

Police are investigating a car fire thought to have been deliberately lit in Christchurch on Tuesday morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman Andrew Norris said a crew from the Anzac station was called to the blaze in the Parklands Baptist Community Church car park on Queenspark Drive about 6.39am.

"We received multiple calls to the fire and notified police because we weren't sure if the car was supposed to be there," he said.

"It does appear to have been dumped."

The church was damaged in the earthquakes and is being demolished.

One fire appliance was sent to the blaze and the car will be removed later today.

Mr Norris said police are investigating the incident.