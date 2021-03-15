Photo: Newsline / CCC

Christchurch’s highly anticipated pooch pool party returns next month - and it’s sure to set tails wagging.

The annual party, which will see the Waltham Pool opened up for dogs to swim in, will kick off on Saturday, April 10.

Christchurch City Council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox said the event is sure to be a hit with both dogs and their owners.

"It’s a great outing for the whole family. Everyone always leaves with a smile on their face … and the dogs are ecstatic."

In 2019, more than 300 dogs made a splash in the pool.

"Last year’s event had to be cancelled due to the lockdown, so we’re really looking forward to welcoming our friendly canines back for another round this year," Cox said.

But there are a few rules - only one dog per owner, and no humans in the pool.

"We also ask that only vaccinated and well-behaved dogs come along. We want it to be a safe space for everyone," Cox said.

Sponsored by Jim’s Dog Wash, the Pooch Pool Party will be split into two sessions based on size. Small to medium-sized dogs (up to 56cm tall) can swim between 10am and noon, while a separate session has been reserved for large dogs between 1pm and 3pm.

The $3.50 entry fee will go to the SPCA. After the event, the pool will be prepared for its winter shutdown and drained prior to its reopening later this year.