Photo: Newsline

A public walk or ride day will be held on Saturday from 2pm along the new Christchurch Northern Corridor Motorway, which is on track to officially open on December 17.

The CNC is a 12km motorway extension, providing options for cyclists, pedestrians, private vehicles and freight. It aims to reduce traffic on nearby roads and enhance safety for road users. It has 15km of new and upgraded off-road shared use paths for pedestrians and cyclists and a clip-on cycleway added to the SH1 Waimakariri Bridge to allow safe cycle and pedestrian access across the Waimakariri River.

One traffic lane in each direction will be open to motorists until Friday. Northbound traffic can choose the Northern Corridor as an option between 7am and 4pm, while southbound traffic can be on the Northern Corridor between 10am and 6pm.

Due to the loose gravel, a temporary 50km/h speed limit is in place. Depending on the road condition, this may be increased to 70km/h.