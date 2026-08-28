A long-time supporter of Christchurch Civic Creche worker Peter Ellis has died.

Ellis was convicted in June 1993 of 16 charges of sexually abusing seven children in his care.

The Supreme Court quashed Ellis’ conviction in October 2022, three years after his death.

Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann said a "substantial miscarriage of justice" had occurred.

Winston Wealleans was the husband of another carer who worked at the creche.

He supported Ellis and railed against what the “injustice” had done to him. Wealleans died on August 7, aged 85.

His death notice said: “He lived his own life in his own way, guided by his values and beliefs, and leaves behind many treasured memories.”

Wealleans told media he believed the only abuse victims experienced was from therapists and government agencies.

He said people often criticised him for his opinions, but he was determined to continue asking important questions about the Ellis case.

His daughter Philippa Wealleans told The Star her father “spent many years fighting for justice”.