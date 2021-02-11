Photo: Newsline

A survey of Christchurch residents has given a snapshot of how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected people’s well-being.

The Life in Christchurch Neighbourhoods and Communities 2020 survey, which is part of a series of surveys under taken by Christchurch City Council, looks at people’s views on what it is like to live in the city.

The findings show that, despite the pandemic, most people (88 per cent) feel their quality of life has been either "good or extremely good" over the past 12 months.

However, about a third of people said they felt lonely or isolated at times and about one-fifth felt stressed most of the time, or always, over the past 12 months.

"The relatively high level of people reporting feeling lonely and stressed is not surprising given the Covid-19 lockdown and uncertain times we are in," said council monitoring and research team leader Kath Jamieson.

"Last year was the first time that we asked people about their well-being so we don’t have a point of comparison, but we do intend to make well-being questions a regular part of the survey," Jamieson says.

More than 3300 people took part in the survey.

The survey results can be found here.