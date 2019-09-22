Megan's parents have vowed to adopt a penguin every time it is her birthday.

Cancer sufferer Megan Hore has been dealt a devastating blow.

She has been diagnosed with leukaemia and given months to live.

The 19-year-old was declared cancer-free in October after battling bone cancer for more than a year.

However, last month she had to have more than half of her left lung removed due to the cancerous nodules found on it. She fell ill after that, and was diagnosed with leukaemia and told it is terminal.

Her mother Marilyn Hore said the news has left the family “shattered.”

“We really did think we had won,” she said.

“Now we don’t know whether we will make it to Christmas. All the dreams are taken away really. She was going to uni, she was going to become a librarian, she was going to go travelling with her sister. All these things we planned won’t happen anymore, that’s the hard thing.”

Mrs Hore said Megan is remaining positive in spite of the news.

She said she has been blown away by the support people have shown for her daughter.

“The staff at the hospital, our really close friends, the school I work at, all those people are really supporting us and it can be just a phone call to see how I am doing or Megan’s best friend coming around and sleeping on her floor. Those things are brilliant.”

The Star has been following Megan’s progress and helped with the fundraising efforts to get her to Disneyland Paris in April, which was part of her bucket list to go to all the Disney parks in the world.

Megan described her trip as “tear-worthy in the best way.” Mrs Hore said they will be focusing on more “fun things” in the coming months.

“We just want whatever time we have to be upbeat and precious. Last week we went down to Oamaru and we adopted a penguin because that is what she wanted to do, she is very passionate about penguins and she had made us promise that every year on her birthday we would adopt another penguin.”