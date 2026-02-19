The Pareora Jaguars celebrate retaining the McCarthy Cup in July 2025. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

If you have children aged from 5 to 10 years old who would like to play rugby then Pareora RFC would be pleased to welcome them for the coming season.

While the club no longer has a senior side, its junior ranks are flourishing and at least three teams are set to turn out every Saturday morning during the season, and on Wednesday afternoons, 4pm to 5pm, for practices.

We plan to host an open morning on Sunday, March 22, to knock the dust off everyone’s boots from last year and welcome anyone between the ages of 5 and 12 years old to come along see what we’re about.

It will be a fun morning of games, ending with a bit of match play and BBQ.

Most players come from Beaconsfield, St Andrews and Makikihi schools but several come from further afield.

Anyone from the Timaru-Waimate area who would like a change of scenery this season would be more than welcome.

Teams will vary from tackle rugby down to the youngest playing Rippa rugby.

Coaches and managers of the teams work hard to upskill and ensure every player gets plenty of game time.

The club provides players with their strip: all parents and caregivers need to arrange is a pair of boots and a mouthguard.

The club also has some second-hand boots available so can help with any prospective stars of the future.

Parents are encouraged to get involved with the running of teams and the club and everyone is made to feel welcome in our close-knit rural rugby community.

There are a few fixtures held during the season, most notably the McCarthy Cup which is contested when our top grade plays Celtic and it’s great to see the players lift their game for the historic trophies.

Every week, at every grade, a player of the day is awarded to a deserving team member.

The grounds, at the end of the avenue in the township just 13km south of Timaru, are free draining and sheltered and thanks to senior rugby very rarely being played there these days, are nearly always mud free and in great condition.

We look forward to welcoming you to Pareora for the 2025 season.

For more information contact club president Cameron Alexander on 021 828 395 or club secretary Amy Scott on 021 022 42057.