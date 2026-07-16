Stuart Duncan. Photo: supplied

After nearly a decade serving as chief executive of the Waimate District Council, Stuart Duncan has announced his resignation.

Mr Duncan said the decision had been made after considerable reflection and was driven by a desire to ensure the council was well positioned for the future.

"While this has been a difficult decision, I believe the timing is right for a new chief executive to lead the organisation through the significant changes facing local government, including the government’s Head Start pathway and wider sector reforms," he said.

Mr Duncan has served as chief executive for nearly 10 years and said it had been an extraordinary privilege to work alongside elected members, staff, and the wider community.

"Leading the Waimate District Council has been the most rewarding role of my career.

"I have been fortunate to work with an outstanding team of councillors and staff whose commitment to serving the community is second to none. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together.

"The Waimate district is an exceptional place to live, work and raise a family. Throughout my time here, I have been continually inspired by the resilience, generosity and spirit of our community. It has been a privilege to serve the people of this district."

Mr Duncan also expressed his gratitude to council staff.

"Our staff work tirelessly every day to deliver essential services and support our community.

"Their professionalism, dedication, and commitment to public service are remarkable, and I leave with absolute confidence in their ability to continue serving Waimate well."

While stepping away from full-time executive leadership, he hoped to remain involved in governance and public service in a more balanced capacity, Mr Duncan said.

"I leave with deep gratitude, immense pride and confidence in the future of both the council and the district.

"Waimate has a strong future ahead, and I wish the council, staff and community every success."

Waimate District Mayor Craig Rowley acknowledged Mr Duncan’s contribution to both the council and the district

"On behalf of the council and our community, I want to sincerely thank Stuart for his outstanding leadership and commitment over the past decade.

"He has guided the organisation through significant challenges and change while maintaining a strong focus on delivering for our district.

"We wish Stuart all the very best for the future and thank him for the lasting contribution he has made to Waimate."

The recruitment process for a new chief executive will start shortly.

Mr Duncan will continue in the role until September 25 and will work with elected members to ensure a smooth transition. — Allied Media