Reconstruction work is being carried out on State Highway 79 between Geraldine and Fairlie. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Road users travelling on State Highway 79/Geraldine-Fairlie Highway should be aware of potential short delays as scheduled road reconstruction work is carried out through until next month.

The work, due to continue through to March 31, will mean temporary traffic lights and a 30kmh temporary speed restriction at the work site near Hall Rd.

This will be in operation on weekdays from 7am to 6pm.

Journeys should be planned accordingly to allow for an extra 15 minutes to travel between Geraldine and Fairlie.