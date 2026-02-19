Preparing the launch the new Waimate District Fund are (from left) Aoraki Foundation gift & community adviser Kirsty Burnett, Waimate District Charitable Foundation trustee Raewyn Francis, and Aoraki Foundation Trustee John Gregan. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A new chapter in community-led philanthropy is beginning in the Waimate district, with the creation of the Waimate District Fund.

In August 2025, the Aoraki Foundation and the Waimate Charitable Foundation formalised their partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding to establish the fund.

Built on the principle that local giving creates maximum local impact, the fund offers a long-term, sustainable way for residents to invest in the future of their district.

Under the Aoraki Foundation’s unique giving model, every contribution — whether a donation made today or a gift left in a will — is invested and grown.

Each year, the income generated is distributed by the Waimate Charitable Foundation to initiatives that matter most to the community. From grassroots groups to essential services, funding decisions remain firmly in local hands.

Aoraki Foundation Trustee John Gregan said the fund represented a powerful opportunity for the district to shape its own future.

‘‘This fund is about Waimate looking after Waimate. It’s a way for us to build something enduring — where every dollar given today becomes a legacy for tomorrow.’’

Waimate District Charitable Foundation trustee Raewyn Francis said she was delighted the Waimate District Charitable Foundation would play a key role in this programme, helping to achieve stronger, long-term funding outcomes for the Waimate District.

‘‘I see today’s community laying the foundations for a secure fund that will support the district’s future development.’’

To celebrate the launch of the Waimate Community Fund, the two foundations are hosting a free community event on Tuesday, February 24, at Quinns Arcade, starting at 5.30pm. Waitaki MP Miles Anderson will be the guest speaker.

Registrations can be made online www.aorakifoundation.org.nz/wdf-launch.