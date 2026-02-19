Excited about Timaru’s free evening workshop for female motorcyclists are (from left) Heartland Suzuki director Mike Gould, South Canterbury road safety co-ordinator Michelle Bunt and Love Motorcycle Training chief instructor Trevor Holman. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

South Canterbury Road Safety is teaming up with Heartland Suzuki and Love Motorcycle Training to run a free evening workshop for female motorcyclists.

This is the first time something of its kind has been offered locally and it will be hosted by Heartland Suzuki on Wednesday, February 25 from 6-8pm.

South Canterbury road safety co-ordinator Michelle Bunt said the workshop would be an opportunity for riders to mix and mingle with other female motorcyclists, learn safe riding tips, some basic bike maintenance skills and view a selection of the latest female riding gear.

‘‘So, whether you’re an experienced rider or considering getting into motorbiking this is the event for you.’’

The event is free and complementary nibbles will be provided.