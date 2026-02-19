The Geraldine Rugby Football Club’s women’s team is about to enter its fifth season. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Geraldine Rugby Football Club kicks off the season with a fresh and positive outlook. Last year brought plenty of highlights across all areas of the club, both on and off the field, and we’re grateful to everyone who contributed to getting us through the season. Our focus now is on building momentum, motivating our players, and getting everyone excited for what’s ahead.

Preseason training is under way for both our senior men’s and women’s teams. Anyone keen to get involved is encouraged to grab their boots and head down to Raukapuka Reserve in George St. Open training sessions are held on Mondays and Wednesdays at 6.30pm.

Our women’s team enters their fifth season and welcomes any women new to the game or area keen on giving rugby a go. We look forward to a newly-structured combined competition including teams from Mid Canterbury and North Otago.

Junior rugby registrations will open from March 1-30, with the muster date to be confirmed. We welcome a new JAB leadership group and thank those who served their time in various roles over the last few years.

To stay up to date, join the Geraldine JAB Rugby Facebook page.

Teenage rugby registrations are now open to help us see what numbers look like across grades this season. We welcome Abbey Jordan as our new delegate and look forward to having her in this space.

Geraldine RFC is proud to be a small club with a big heart. We warmly welcome members of our Geraldine community to be part of the club — whether as players, supporters, volunteers, administrators, sponsors, or anyone keen to lend a hand.

Who to contact to get involved: