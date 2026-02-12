It is hoped the RNZAF’s Black Falcons will make an appearance at the Flying NZ National Flying Championships in Timaru next week. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

An event at Timaru’s Richard Pearse Airport is set to make the economy soar.

The South Canterbury Aero Club will host the Flying New Zealand national flying championships and the prestigious Wings International Trophy next week.

The event will begin on Wednesday and pilots from aero clubs across New Zealand and Australia will compete in events ranging from precision landings and navigation to low flying, formation work, aerobatics, bombing and life-raft drops — all under strict safety oversight from experienced judges and officials.

In a statement, Flying NZ president Peter King said the nationals remained a cornerstone of the country’s aero club movement.

‘‘For nearly a century these competitions have been about improving airmanship, building friendships and showcasing just how good club flying can be.

‘‘Bringing the nationals and the Wings International trophy to Timaru is a chance to honour that history while inspiring the next generation of pilots.’’

This year’s nationals carried historical weight.

The modern championships traced their roots back to the first Royal New Zealand Aero Club air pageant held at Blenheim on February 21, 1930, where club representatives formed what became today’s national body.

Ninety-six years on, this year’s nationals in Timaru continued that tradition of using competition to sharpen airmanship, with many of the original trophies — including the Sir Francis Boys and G M Spence awards — still being contested.

The South Canterbury Aero Club was also marking its own 80th anniversary and celebrating the region’s aviation heritage, from early local flying through to the pioneering work of Richard Pearse, after whom the airport is named.

Spectators could expect a busy week in the air and on the ground.

The transtasman Wings International events will open the programme, with New Zealand defending the trophy it brought home from Taree, New South Wales, last year.

There were also plans for the RNZAF Black Falcons to conduct a display over the airfield on the Thursday or Friday, weather permitting, adding a modern military highlight to the lineup.

Across the week, club pilots will contest for more than 30 national trophies in student, private and commercial categories.

The Saturday night awards function would recognise champions from around the country and celebrate Flying NZ’s 96-year national competition legacy.

The championships and Wings contest are expected to deliver a strong economic boost for Timaru and South Canterbury.

Competitors, supporters and officials will stay locally, filling accommodation and spending with cafes, restaurants, supermarkets, rental-car companies and visitor attractions from Caroline Bay to the Mackenzie.

Flying NZ and South Canterbury Aero Club estimate hundreds of bed-nights and thousands of dollars of visitor spending will flow into the district over the week, along with national aviation exposure from the event.

As a mark of its national significance, Civil Aviation Authority director and chief executive Kane Patena will attend the awards evening as an honoured guest, reflecting the long-standing relationship Flying NZ (formerly RNZAC) has with the authority on behalf of its members.

Club president Steve Kroening said the aim was to showcase both South Canterbury’s aviation capability and the wider region.

‘‘We know people are travelling here from all over New Zealand and from Australia — it’s good news for our club, for Timaru businesses and for the community.’’

While the detailed day-by-day schedule remains weather-dependent, there would be multiple opportunities for the public to visit the airfield, watch the action and meet pilots.

Information about viewing areas, access, approximate flying times and any community activities will be shared through South Canterbury Aero Club and Flying NZ channels as the event approaches.