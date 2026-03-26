South Canterbury wicket-keeper Flynn Brookland with his father Grant (left) who was on the team 26 years ago as the wicketkeeper when they won the Hawke Cup against Canterbury Country. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

It was almost a case of history repeating as a Brookland once again donned the wicketkeeping gloves in a South Canterbury Hawke Cup challenge.

In 2000, wicket-keeper Grant Brookland was part of the South Canterbury Cricket side that won the Hawke Cup against Canterbury Country. Twenty-six years later his son Flynn found himself in very nearly the same position.

Like his father, Flynn was behind the stumps, facing off against Canterbury Country in Rangiora and hoping to bring the cup back to South Canterbury.

Unfortunately, toppling the holders proved a step too far this year for the young South Canterbury side who were well and truly beaten in the Zone 4 challenger earlier this month.

After restricting the holders to a first innings total of 197, South Canterbury were very much in the match.

However, they could only muster a first innings total of 62 themselves and the misery was further compiled when Canterbury Country posted an impressive 481 for eight declared in their second innings.

This left the challengers chasing a staggering 618 runs to win.

South Canterbury found themselves 50 for four at lunch on the final day and with no real chance of victory the game was called off.

Grant said he was very proud to see his son as part of the South Canterbury team.

South Canterbury wicketkeeper Flynn Brookland at the ready as Canterbury Country’s Tim Petrie looks to play a defensive shot. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

‘‘He took up keeping at primary school and he’s just a natural. He’s probably become one of the main players of that team now even though he’s just about to turn 19.

‘‘It’s quite ironic, I actually got a duck in the game that we won and in this game Flynn batted down the order and got the highest South Canterbury score of 17 not out in the first innings.’’

He had fond memories of his sides win back in 2000.

‘‘Back in those days, I think club cricket was a lot stronger in our region.

‘‘We played a lot harder cricket, so we were ready for it.

‘‘We had a little bit of rain, so we were slightly late starting the game, which might have helped.

‘‘We bowled really well, and then a couple of other batters ... got us a good total.

‘‘We managed to hang on to win the first innings, which gave us the trophy and we definitely had a few celebrations on the way home.’’

Flynn said he was enjoying playing for South Canterbury.

‘‘I love that team.

‘‘I’ve spent a lot of time with them and had a lot of laughs on and off the pitch.

‘‘So hopefully I’ll get to do a few more years with them.

‘‘I went overseas at the start on this year on a scholarship for cricket and played in England.

‘‘I am looking into going back over and doing almost a season here season there sort of thing.’’

While the Hawke Cup result was disappointing, the team could still take away a lot from the experience, he said.

‘‘They are a good side with a lot of ex-first class players and even a couple in the Canterbury set-up squads.

‘‘To restrict them to under 200 in that first innings and have them in a spot of bother was very cool.

‘‘We just didn’t quite get the second half of the job right.

‘‘Looking forward to next year, we just need to once again try and top our zone and really set some plans around how we’re going to go with the extra days as we only really get that one crack at a three-day game each year.’’

Grant was positive the team could come back next year and be more competitive.

‘‘Most of that team have been to the big dance now, and they know the standard they need to get to.

‘‘They should get another challenge next year when the season starts and they just need to apply themselves and be more competitive for longer.

‘‘There is no magic fix but they did well getting there and while the score looks bad on paper they’re definitely a better than a 62 total.’’

- Connor Haley