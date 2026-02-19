Women’s centre singles finalists Sharon Leonard (left) and Anne Wooffindin (both of Kia Toa) prepare to face off. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A great turnout for the women’s centre singles by 16 women from around South Canterbury played at Geraldine Bowling Club on the February 14 and 15.

With only five qualifying for post section on Sunday, it was great to see more development players getting out and having a go with three qualifying. Next year we hope to see more.

Round 1: A Wooffindin (Kia Toa) played S McAuliffe (Kia Toa) 21-15 to A Wooffindin; L Tyro (Temuka) played H Lowe (Waimate) score 21-13 to H Lowe; C Darby (Temuka) played P Pullman (Waimate) score 21-15 to C Darby; S Leonard (Kia Toa) played H Oldman (Kia Toa) score 21-9 to S Leonard; M Reid (Temuka) played C Lee (Timaru) score 21-6 to M Reid; E Rabbidge (Timaru) played C Herbert ( Pleasant Point) score 21-11 to C Herbert; T Johnson (Geraldine) played L Wilkie (Timaru) score 21-7 to L Wilkie; C Fowler (Pleasant Point) played S McGrath (Fairlie) score 21-16 to S Mcgrath.

Rd 2: E Rabbidge played L Wilkie score 21-13 to E Rabbidge; M Reid played S McGrath score 21-14 to M Reid; S Leonard played S McAuliffe score 21-18 to S Leonard; C Darby played C Herbert score 21-6 to C Darby; L Tyro played C Lee score 21-15 to L Tyro; A Wooffindin played H Oldman score 21-6 to A Wooffindin; T Johnson played H Lowe score 21-3 to H Lowe; C Fowler played P Pullman score 17-21 to P Pullman.

Rd 3: M Reid played P Pullman score 21-19 to M Reid; E Rabbidge played H Oldman score 21-8 to E Rabbidge; C Fowler played C Herbert score 21-11 to C Fowler; T Johnson played S McAuliffe score 21-9; S Leonard played C Lee score 21-8; C Darby played H Lowe score 21-11; L Tyro played S McGrath score 21-10 to S Mcgrath; L Wilkie played A Wooffindin score 21-8 to L Wilkie.

Rd 4: A Wooffindin had win against P Pullman 16-5; S Leonard had win against L Wilkie 21-10; S McGrath win over T Johnson 21-2; S McAuliffe winner against E Rabbidge 21-14; M Reid a win over H Lowe 21-17.

Some games were not played due to not being able to qualify.

Qualifying: C Darby, M Reid, S Leonard, A Wooffindin, and S McGrath

First up for the day C Darby played M Reid. What a tough battle these two had, both trading end for end. With Darby picking up five shots in the last two ends and sealed the win over Reid score 21-17. A great game to watch.

Semifinal 1 saw S McGrath up against A Wooffindin. The score didn’t reflect how the game went as S McGrath played some outstanding bowls, A Wooffindin coming away with the win 21-8.

Semifinal 2 saw S Leonard play C Darby. Down all the way, Darby could not match the outstanding play of S Leonard with Leonard winning 21-13. In the final S Leonard played A Wooffindin both of Kia Toa. This game was great to watch and could have gone either way, with Anne getting off to a great start. But Sharon, gutsy as ever, plugged away and held her nerve to win 21-18. Well done to both players. Congratulations

to Sharon Leonard for the

win.

Thanks to Geraldine Bowling Club for hosting this event. A special thanks to the markers for giving up their time. And a thank you to the umpire for the weekend.

— Carolynn Darby