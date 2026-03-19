Photo: ODT files.

Game bird hunters around the country are being urged to buy their 2026 licences now, as Mark-up Day falls earlier than usual this season and licences are now on sale.

Because Easter falls early in 2026, Mark-up Day will be held on Sunday, March 29, a week earlier than many hunters would typically expect.

The day is when licence holders can stake their claim on preferred mai mai sites ahead of the new game bird season.

Hunters who held a mai mai site last season can reclaim it on March 29 before 10am by purchasing their 2026 licence and attaching the claim tag.

After 10am, any unclaimed sites become available to other licence holders.