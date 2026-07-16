Large queues built up in Oamaru after flooding closed SH1 north of the town. PHOTO: CHARLEY-KAI JOHN

Council amalgamation and the removal of regional councils is a major talking point lately.

I’m pleased to see Waitaki District Council working through their options and indicating a preference to join with councils in South Canterbury.

This makes sense, particularly when it comes to management of the Waitaki River and other waterways between the Waitaki and Canterbury. Split management between unitary authorities is an example of the complexity local government reform intends to reduce.

River management has been in the spotlight following recent extreme rainfall. Fortunately, South Canterbury wasn’t hit to the degree of areas such as North Otago and Kaikoura.

The flooding led to criticism being levelled at some councils for not doing enough to actively manage gravel and slash.

The result is rivers being choked when flooding inevitably strikes. What is frustrating is that many predicted this, with concerns being raised for some time.

This illustrates why the government is replacing the RMA and reforming local government. Unitary authorities will be more closely connected to the communities they serve and be better placed to act on the shared knowledge and experience of those communities.

Rather than officials based in a city hundreds of kilometres away, unitary authorities under an improved resource management system will have improved ability to provide local solutions to local problems.

I certainly want to see more active management of our waterways, and I acknowledge that many South Canterbury residents feel the same way.

Looking beyond the weather, a major political focus has been the recent visit of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This was just the third visit from a prime minister of India, and the first since Rajiv Gandhi’s visit back in 1986. This visit included bilateral talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, discussions on trade, commerce and defence and engagement with the Indian community.

A big topic of discussion was the New Zealand India Free-Trade Agreement which presents a massive opportunity for both countries.

In good news for our sheep farmers, Associate Agriculture Minister Mark Patterson is visiting India this week to promote New Zealand premium strong wool and strengthen relationships.

India is currently New Zealand’s second largest market for wool — it is a key market for Kiwi wool growers and exporters and there is strong potential for further growth.

The government remains fully committed to backing the long-term success of our Kiwi wool growers, and the wider wool sector, to tap into increasing global demand for innovative, premium wool products.

We are investing more than $65 million with the wool sector in 25 projects to drive innovative and high-value opportunities and products, facilitate collaboration and improve supply chain capability.

If you’re keen to hear more about how National is backing our farmers, the Rural Nats are hosting public meetings at Glenavy on Friday, July 31, Glenavy Hall, 10.30am; and in Geraldine (also July 31 — time and venue TBC). I, Associate Minister Mike Butterick and Minister James Meager will be there to talk with you. Will be great if you can make it.