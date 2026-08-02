Police have noticed an increase in anti-social road user behaviour across various areas within Ashburton District both on urban and rural roads, Ashburton area response manager, Senior Sergeant Janine Bowden says. It damages roads and puts other members of the community on the roads at risk of harm as well as the driver and any passengers they may have in their vehicle. “Anti-social road use is not acceptable and Ashburton Police are keen to hear from anyone who has any information that will assist us to hold offenders to account.” “Police work hard to respond to incidents of this nature when they are reported in the moment.” ‘‘If incidents are reported afterwards, we follow all lines of enquiry that are available.” Her comments follow police response to a report of a vehicle through a stock fence in the early hours of July 11. Police were called to the intersection of Ashburton Staveley Rd and Methven Highway around 3.40am. A driver had driven the vehicle across the stock race, through the fence where it was sitting in the field. No injuries were reported, said Bowen, however the driver was issued an infringement notice for excess breath alcohol and was forbidden to drive due to being impaired. “Enquiries are ongoing, evidence will be considered as it comes to hand and further charges are possible,” she said. ‘‘Police note that this is an area where friction marks have been observed on the road in recent months,” she said. Bowen urges those who witnesses anti-social road user behaviour, including sustained loss of traction (burnouts), tto call 111 immediately to give Police the best chance to respond and hold offenders to account. “In instances where you cannot call immediately, we ask that you gather as much information as safely possible and make a report through 105 – either online or over the phone,” she said. “You can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111,” she said. In June, Transport Minister Chris Bishop and Police Minister Mark Mitchell said government had delivered on its commitment to crack down on boy racers, fleeing drivers, and other antisocial road users, with Parliament passing the Antisocial Road Use Legislation Amendment Bill. Associate transport minister James Meager told RNZ the bill is about restoring order, restoring confidence, and restoring the basic right of people to feel safe in their own streets. “New Zealanders have enough of the chaos, and the activities were not harmless thrills but damaging and destructive.” ‘‘This bill does not target car enthusiasts or legal car meetings. It targets illegal, antisocial behaviour,” Meager said. Convicted fleeing drivers, street racers, and people participating in intimidating convoys can expect to lose their vehicles through destruction or forfeiture Changes are set to take place at the end of this year.