Water quality work at Lake Hood will be front and centre this summer as users gear up for another busy season at the popular water destination.

Council’s infrastructure group manager Neil McCann said Environment Canterbury (Ecan) was due to begin its 2026-27 water quality monitoring programme, and results of testing for the lake would be shared on council’s Lake Hood webpage.

“With warmer El Nino weather predicted this summer, we’ll also monitor water quality and cyanobacteria with our own cyanofluor device at a number of spots around the lake and canals.

"Information is key to managing this waterway and supports our decision-making at a time most people want to get on or in the water.”

Ecan had given Lake Hood a long-term water quality grade of “fair” and the grade reflects last season’s monitoring results when cyanobacteria levels at Lake Hood caused Health New Zealand to issue a health warning for 69 days.

“We have some tools to improve water quality and will deploy them as needed, like the weed harvester and splitting the river intake to funnel water to the main lake and or the extension and canals,” McCann said.

“The university team is also continuing to build a hydrodynamic model for Lake Hood and that will help us understand the circulation of water.”

Any health warnings for the lake are issued by Health New Zealand, based on data supplied by Ecan.

McCann said council would do its best to keep the community informed about water quality as the summer progressed, including erecting educational signs.

“We’re also pleased to say our new Lake Hood manager Cargill Henderson is now on board and will lead the water quality work, as well as begin the consent renewal process for the lake’s suite of resource consents, which expire in 2031.”

ACL is contracted to do the day-to-day operational activities at the lake and its surrounds.

Lake closures

The lake will host two events in November where the full lake. The land area surrounding the lake can be used, but boats are not allowed on the water.

The New Brighton Power Boat Club will hold a racing regatta on November 21 and 22, and the Ashburton Rowing Club will hold its regatta on November 28 and 29.

New life jacket rules

Everyone on board a recreational craft six metres and under must now wear a lifejacket when the craft is underway, after new maritime rules came into force this month.

It applies to jetskis, dinghies, sailboats, kayaks, paddleboards, and motorboats. and to people being towed for water skiing and wakeboarding, or on a biscuit. The skipper is responsible for ensuring the safety of everyone on board the craft.