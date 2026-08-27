Wakanui couple Eric and Maxine Watson were among a select few inducted into the Arable Hall of Fame last week at the 2026 Arable Awards in Christchurch.

Nearly 500 people packed the Air Force Museum for the fourth annual event.

The awards which celebrate innovators and leaders in the grain and seed industry also saw Methven couple John and Mel McCaw named Arable Farmers of the Year.

John McCaw, on receiving the award, said it was important for the industry to stay positive and not talk itself down.

“If you had to take all the people I socialise with, work with and I respect the most and put them in one room you will have the 2026 Arable Awards dinner,” he said, in a statement.

“The arable industry has had a couple of tough years, but this is an opportunity to push forward and make changes that will see the industry go from strength to strength in the future. Never let a good crisis go to waste.”

The Arable Farmer of the Year is selected from winners of the Seed Grower of the Year (the McCaws), the Maize Grower of the Year (Mark Shera from Ashburton), the Cereal Grower of the Year (Andrew and Amy Darling, from Timaru) and the Positive Environmental Impact Grower of the Year (Lovett Family Farms).

Judges were impressed by how the McCaws’ brought simplicity to their arable rotation, their understanding of crop performance, and their strategic integration of multiple arable crops and livestock classes.

Good profitability is achieved alongside sustainability, with use of trees, cover crops, and tillage practices beneficial to soil conservation.

John contributed to the sector through various representative, community, governance and advisory roles, including as chair of Federated Farmers Herbage Seed Subsection for the past six years.

Earlier this year, he was named Federated Farmers Arable Advocate for the Year.

Then arable chair David Birkett called his contribution "exceptional and hugely valuable.

"The intellect and the balanced approach he brings to advocacy is outstanding."

Maize Grower of the Year

The Maize Grower of the Year award moved out of the North Island for the first time, with the largest maize grain growing operation in the South Island recognised.

It is run by Mark Shera in Mid Canterbury.

Shera, who farms with his wife Leigh’s parents, Neville and Andrea Chalmers, at Parkfields Farm, near Ashburton is actively working to build a consistent, long-term market for maize grain in the South Island and promote its use.

Parkfields Farm grows 250 hectares of maize as part of a 1200-hectare arable operation.

Supported by a significant dryer and silo complex, the business is recognised as the largest maize grain operation in the South Island, demonstrating both scale and commitment to crop production.

It integrates cropping, livestock, grain drying, storage and year-round supply to customers, creating one of the most comprehensive maize production systems in the country.

The judges were particularly impressed by the scale and professionalism of the operation, the consistent maize yields achieved through careful hybrid selection and crop management, and the continuous focus on improving productivity, water use efficiency, and profitability.

Positive Environmental Impact

Lovett Family Farms, led by Daniel Lovett near Ashburton, has implemented a comprehensive approach to sustainable farming focused on improving soil health, water-use efficiency, and biodiversity.

Through innovative practices, the family has built a resilient farming system while openly sharing its sustainability journey with the wider agricultural community.

The large-scale operation grows wheat and barley, specialty seeds, carrots, onions, potatoes and peas.

Agronomist of the Year

Sean Mulligan is an agronomist with PGG Wrightson Seeds who works closely with growers across Mid Canterbury, providing practical advice across a wide range of arable and vegetable seed crops.

Known for his knowledge, passion, and collaborative approach, Mulligan is committed to helping growers achieve successful outcomes while actively contributing to industry initiatives, grower groups, and rural communities.

Hall of Fame inductees

Meanwhile, also at the awards ceremony, the Watsons, and three individuals were inducted into the Arable Hall of Fame: John McKay, John McKenzie, and the late Murray Kelly.

Eric and Maxine Watson have been focused on arable farming at their Wakanui property for over 30 years.

Throughout that time, they have been proactive and positive supporters of the arable industry.

They are best-known for setting the Guinness World Record for wheat yield twice (16.791 tonnes per hectare in 2017 and 17.398 tonnes per hectare in 2020), and Eric has worked closely with researchers throughout his farming career.

"The Watsons’ farm has hosted dozens of grain and seed trials, and Eric has always been generous in sharing his knowledge and advice with other growers, young or old, local or international," the Hall of Fame citation reads.

John McKay is managing director of South Pacific Seeds, which since producing its first crops in 1993, has grown to be New Zealand’s largest vegetable seed production company.

"With SPS, John developed production systems and grower networks that enabled arable farmers to successfully produce specialist seed crops such as carrot, radish, Chinese cabbage, and he has worked hard to develop new markets for those seeds, particularly in Asia," the Hall of Fame citation reads.

"He is also recognised for his investment and contribution to industry research and capability."

John McKenzie has been a significant figure in New Zealand's pasture seed and forage industry for several decades; but first and foremost, he has always been a passionate arable farmer.

In the mid-1980s he recognised the opportunity to create a new proprietary forage seed business in New Zealand; this ‘opportunity’ became Agricom, which was sold to PGG in 2005.

Following the sale, he played a central role in merging Agricom with other PGG Wrightson Seeds businesses, going on to hold senior roles in PGW.

In 2019, PGW Seeds was acquired by DLF and he took on the role of executive vice president and chief executive officer for Oceania.

"Across many roles, John’s influence extended beyond seed sales into commercial plant breeding, research commercialisation, export-oriented agribusiness, integration of science and farming practice and the development of New Zealand forage genetics for global markets."

Murray Kelly, who died earlier this year, was a senior research agronomist at PGG Wrightson Seeds, where he and his team researched and developed techniques to increase seed yields and improve production to get the most out of crops.

Kelly was a great communicator who was generous in sharing his knowledge and enjoyed mentoring the next generation of seed researchers.

Growers and his research and agronomy peers regarded him as "a walking encyclopedia on all aspects of seed production".

Other winners:

Innovation Award — Marty and Georgina Skurr.

Working Together Award - The SCID Rebuild Team.

United Wheat Growers Feed Wheat Award - Andrew and Amy Darling from Adar Farming Ltd.

United Wheat Growers Milling Wheat Award - Dan and Tash White from Willowbank Ag.

United Wheat Growers Premium Milling Wheat Award - Robin and Lisa Kingsbury from Tahuri Farm.